 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

只管战斗 Unorthodox game update for 16 September 2023

很抱歉

Share · View all patches · Build 12207487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新说明：
1，很抱歉在内测地图时设置了错误的出生点，现在已经重置了出身点，不在是迷幻开局！
2，优化了部分套装的伤害与触发几率
3，现在背包上侧出现了图鉴按钮，添加了一个简单的套装图鉴，主要展示了套装羁绊触发装备与效果触发几率
有任何疑问/BUG反馈/体验不佳请添加官方交流群：327097494

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2553161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link