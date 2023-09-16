更新说明：
1，很抱歉在内测地图时设置了错误的出生点，现在已经重置了出身点，不在是迷幻开局！
2，优化了部分套装的伤害与触发几率
3，现在背包上侧出现了图鉴按钮，添加了一个简单的套装图鉴，主要展示了套装羁绊触发装备与效果触发几率
有任何疑问/BUG反馈/体验不佳请添加官方交流群：327097494
只管战斗
更新说明：
