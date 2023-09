Share · View all patches · Build 12207333 · Last edited 16 September 2023 – 20:09:22 UTC by Wendy

We added a few new updates to the game!

Fixed an issue for some Achievements not working.

Fixed an issue with character disappearing.

Added Settings Menu that now shows the controls.

Updated End Game screen to be more clear on how to return to main menu!

Fixed a UI issue on QHD and Wide Screens.

We are listening and would love your feedback!

Be sure to also follow us on Twitter! @NerdWithNoSwag