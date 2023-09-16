 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Crown of Leaves update for 16 September 2023

The update 2.1.0 is live ! Check it out!

Share · View all patches · Build 12207191 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So, the HUGE update and completion of the second chapter of The Crown of Leaves is already on Steam!! We're sure you'll love it. Just check if you have the right version - it must be 2.1.0.
If the version is wrong, just reinstall the game < 3

Download, launch, play.
Good luck everyone!

UPD
We will update the Linux version just a bit later, since we have just a few beta-testers who can check up the bugs! It will be uploaded for you guys during this week.
PS
Also, the non English or Russian translation isn't official and made by our fans (also players) , so the updates of these languages fully depends on them. We will contact people to see what can be done about it.

Changed files in this update

The Crown of Leaves, Depot Depot 604331
  • Loading history…
The Crown of Leaves, Linux, Depot Depot 604332
  • Loading history…
The Crown of Leaves, 2nd Chapter, Depot Depot 1160540
  • Loading history…
The Crown of Leaves, 2nd Chapter, Linux, Depot Depot 1160541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link