 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 16 September 2023

Update Notes - 16th of September 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12206944 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Server]

  • Fixed new ribbons bugs and localization

[Client]

  • Disabled IK on ragdolls to prevent crash and for better stability

[Miscellaneous]

  • Various fixes across the project for the sake of stability

Changed files in this update

Military Conflict: Vietnam Beta Depot Depot 1012112
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link