Patch 1.001

Build 12206436 · Last edited 16 September 2023 – 13:59:20 UTC by Wendy

Adjustments/Fixes:

*added label to reduce confusion around mouse disable option. I originally added this option

to deal with potential mouse drift interfering with controller aim. The game is not meant to

be playable with just a keyboard. Regardless, you should be able to navigate menus with just

arrow keys and space bar.

*fixed spelling error in Nimbleness description

*enemy kill count at end of game is now much faster

*Timer in Estate is no longer drawn under the paintings

*added char creation info informing player they can restart the game at any time by pressing F2