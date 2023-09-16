 Skip to content

Mage Lords of Brams update for 16 September 2023

Patch 1.001

Patch 1.001

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments/Fixes:

*added label to reduce confusion around mouse disable option. I originally added this option
to deal with potential mouse drift interfering with controller aim. The game is not meant to
be playable with just a keyboard. Regardless, you should be able to navigate menus with just
arrow keys and space bar.

*fixed spelling error in Nimbleness description

*enemy kill count at end of game is now much faster

*Timer in Estate is no longer drawn under the paintings

*added char creation info informing player they can restart the game at any time by pressing F2

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2078711 Depot 2078711
  • Loading history…
