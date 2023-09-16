Patch 1.001

Adjustments/Fixes:
*added label to reduce confusion around mouse disable option. I originally added this option
to deal with potential mouse drift interfering with controller aim. The game is not meant to
be playable with just a keyboard. Regardless, you should be able to navigate menus with just
arrow keys and space bar.
*fixed spelling error in Nimbleness description
*enemy kill count at end of game is now much faster
*Timer in Estate is no longer drawn under the paintings
*added char creation info informing player they can restart the game at any time by pressing F2
Changed files in this update