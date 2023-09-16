 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 16 September 2023

20230916 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12206082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug that new trading items in DLC cannot be used in modifying ships
  2. Fix localization error text
  3. Repair the conflict BUG in the quest line of the Assembly Hall Workshop
  4. Fix the bug that glassware is not displayed in the info bank
  5. Fixed the bug that Fiona's large ship plot cannot trigger
  6. Fixed some bugs with spokespersons in the plot

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2161441 Depot 2161441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link