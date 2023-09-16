20230916 patch notes

- Fixed the bug that new trading items in DLC cannot be used in modifying ships
- Fix localization error text
- Repair the conflict BUG in the quest line of the Assembly Hall Workshop
- Fix the bug that glassware is not displayed in the info bank
- Fixed the bug that Fiona's large ship plot cannot trigger
- Fixed some bugs with spokespersons in the plot
