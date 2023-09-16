MGG v1.33b Patch

Release Dates
Patreon: September 16th <--Now Available!!
Steam: September 16th <--Now Available!!
Patch
-Fixed Flowers FOR REAL this time
-Fixed Tool animations not playing
-Fixed Watering Can and Weed Whacker
-Fixed particle effect for Watering Can
Changed files in this update