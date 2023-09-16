If you've been using an ultrawide monitor, you might have encountered a bug where the screen displays parts of the game or application that you're not supposed to see.
Catch Up update for 16 September 2023
Ultrawide Monitor Displaying Unintended Scene Parts
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2547031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update