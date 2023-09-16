 Skip to content

The Night Market update for 16 September 2023

Patch 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12204315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch to fix the following

Spelling errors
End of game break on Belladonna's route
Break with Gabriel's route when entering Hazel's shop.

Changed files in this update

