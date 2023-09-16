 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Somnipathy update for 16 September 2023

Somnipathy version 1.0.1.5 - Night cometh

Share · View all patches · Build 12203948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We fix some night time related issues here, as well as many little annoyances people have reported! Keep em coming

  • Fixed a bug where 10 entries in the journal would cause a next button to appear in error
  • Spam clicking a stamina potion will no longer cause the 'default response'
  • Fixed an errant occurring when you reenter Kinsley's apartment
  • Fixed a pathing bug in the Loom room
  • Fixed a glitch where the work day would never end if you had too much money
  • Fixed some radio related dialog
  • Assorted typo and formatting fixes
  • Removed item reminder effect on box 'doodads'
  • Fixed some proximity lights in the first dungeon
  • Fixed a bad interaction when handing items to named NPCs who don't need them
  • Added an escape from the binary code puzzle in the 3rd floor mini dungeon
  • Fixed some tooltip hover on debug issues
  • Adjusted the Eye Squid attack pattern
  • Removed redundant dialog from Aggys apartment concerning yarn ladies

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2069261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2069262
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2069263
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link