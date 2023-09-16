Somnipathy version 1.0.1.5 - Night cometh

We fix some night time related issues here, as well as many little annoyances people have reported! Keep em coming
- Fixed a bug where 10 entries in the journal would cause a next button to appear in error
- Spam clicking a stamina potion will no longer cause the 'default response'
- Fixed an errant occurring when you reenter Kinsley's apartment
- Fixed a pathing bug in the Loom room
- Fixed a glitch where the work day would never end if you had too much money
- Fixed some radio related dialog
- Assorted typo and formatting fixes
- Removed item reminder effect on box 'doodads'
- Fixed some proximity lights in the first dungeon
- Fixed a bad interaction when handing items to named NPCs who don't need them
- Added an escape from the binary code puzzle in the 3rd floor mini dungeon
- Fixed some tooltip hover on debug issues
- Adjusted the Eye Squid attack pattern
- Removed redundant dialog from Aggys apartment concerning yarn ladies
Changed files in this update