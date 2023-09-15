EXO F.A.R.M. Event

Use Custom Game # 16617 to jumpstart your F.A.R.M adventure on Calidor!!

It’s time again to gather hard-working Astroneers and band together for EXO Dynamics in the Fuel Acquisition, Renewal & Maintenance event! Sturdysquash are in season and can be farmed in bulk to be processed in Cauldrangea plants. Ship off the products to EXO Dynamics for points and rewards!



To get started, print the EXO Request Platform. You can unlock this blueprint on the third page of your Research Catalog and print it with the Medium Printer using 2 pieces of Resin and 1 piece of Ceramic, which is refined from smelting raw Clay. You can find both of these raw resources on the surface of any planet or extract them using the Soil Centrifuge.



Find Wild Sturdysquash that can be harvested for their seeds on Sylva, Calidor, or Atrox; use these seeds to grow offspring that yield Sturdysquash Samples

Each of the featured planets has a unique variety of Wild Sturdysquash which yield different quantities of seeds

Sturdysquash Samples can be placed in Medium and Large Resource Canisters to keep your farms tidy

Locate Cauldrangea plants on Sylva, Calidor, or Atrox – but beware of the hazards that tend to grow nearby! Use the Cauldrangeas to produce one of three types of biofuel.

Compass navpoints appear to indicate nearby Cauldrangea.

Cauldrangea can be interacted with to cycle through their current biofuel recipe for production.

Each featured planet has a unique variety of Cauldrangea with different production speeds.

Different biofuels can be produced using other ingredients; the rarer the ingredients, the more the produced biofuel is worth:

◦ Squasholine: 15 Points

Sturdysquash Samples

◦ Attapetrol: 35 Points

Sturdysquash Samples + Mutant Spiny Attactus Seeds

◦ Noxothane: 50 Points

Sturdysquash Samples + Mutant Elegant Spewflower Seeds

EXO Dynamics rewards biofuel contributions with:

800 Points – Biofuel Throwback Bundle

Contains cosmetics rewarded from previous years:

◦ Emote: “Leaf Leap”

◦ Visor: “Pollen Count”

◦ Hat: “Galastro Cap”

◦ Cosmetic T4 Shelter: “PUM-KN Shelter”

8000 Points – Suit: "Hard Suit"

Useful incremental rewards are included along the way to bolster your harvesting capabilities. Randomized recurring rewards are available after completing the event – including QT-RTGs, Portable Smelters, & EXO Chips! – for those who want to continue to produce biofuels.