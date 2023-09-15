Patch 0.4.8 - Early Access

Hey there fellas, we are still busy with Z5 stuff, here are some bug fixes from the reports from the past couple weeks.

-Father of Kaiju achievement bugs, should now properly save, and display. If you are stuck at 15/16 and it doesn't show which ones are left, just grow any kaiju to max size and the achievement should fix itself

-Item selection particle bug while holding an item from the left position hero

-Bug that made gold coins displayed in text being squished and cut

-Dark Pauldron's effect not showing

-Enemy The Sun clock's should no longer trap you in an endless loop of DOOM as days fail to pass onward and softlock you if they were the first wave, but not the second, in a non-elite combat

-Fixed a bug that made spacing in the damage value and the scaling on Retromancer's Armor UNACCEPTABLE, should be acceptable now (: