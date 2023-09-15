 Skip to content

POP OFF 2 update for 15 September 2023

Early Access Patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12202214 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased Knockback effect
  • Lowered jump pad glow effect
  • Adjusted settings so it's not as easy to get locked in the settings menu - but we'll spend more time adjusting the settings to not cause as many issues

