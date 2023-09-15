- Increased Knockback effect
- Lowered jump pad glow effect
- Adjusted settings so it's not as easy to get locked in the settings menu - but we'll spend more time adjusting the settings to not cause as many issues
POP OFF 2 update for 15 September 2023
Early Access Patch #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2562471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update