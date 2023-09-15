MASSIVE UPDATE (v1.0!)

Hello,

Firstly, apologies for the delay in the next update, we have secretly been working on the BIGGEST update yet!

We are pleased to announce that after over a year and a half since the early access release and over 50+ updates in this time, we have finally released version 1.0 of The Backrooms: Survival! Version 1.0 comes to you with a massive update featuring entirely new mechanics, game modes, graphical changes, items, and a LOT more. Read below to find out everything that has changed!

Also, version 1.0 does NOT mean that the game will not receive any more updates. Working on The Backrooms: Survival and watching the community grow has been a fantastic experience, so there are no plans to stop updating it as of now. There are still more updates and other plans for the future (next one already planned for next month!), such as porting the game to other platforms, seasonal updates, any random updates/patches, VR, etc. Version 1.0 simply means that with the massive amount of updates we have released and this mega update, all the content added and new mechanics since the original early access launch, we feel the game has come far enough and fulfilled all that was originally set out to be completed back from March 2023 to simply no longer be considered early access.

Below is the list of changes in this new mega update. WARNING: There is quite a lot of content added to this update, and if you are an old player the new changes may make the game feel almost like a new game, so if you don't want spoilers and want to just go in blind, ignore below and launch the game and see what awaits you! Because there is quite a lot of stuff added, we will split it into categories (new items, weapons, blueprints, etc.) instead of just all together like a normal update. Read below for all the new changes:

CHANGELOG:

**

New Game Modes:

**

Four game modes have been introduced. Now, when you start a new single or multiplayer game, you can choose one of four game modes that affect the style of play.

-Classic (Permadeath mode): The original Backrooms: Survival experience. One life, one chance. Die, and your progress and save file for this run are gone!

-Adventure Mode - Explore the backrooms without permadeath. Instead, the death penalty will see you lose random items and money and respawn a few random floors back, unless you choose to give up and accept the death

-Sandbox Mode - Sandbox mode gives you access to a whole list of console commands to do everything from spawning entities, items, god mode, messing around with things such as run speed, other player parameters, etc. A full list of console commands is available on the game's personal wiki. Steam achievements are disabled in sandbox mode for obvious reasons. No permadeath.

-Explore Mode - Think of it as a "peaceful" mode. No entities spawn, so if you just want to explore levels without fear of a monster jumping out, this is it. No permadeath.

-Classic and Adventure mode have their own leaderboards for each category (highest floor, lowest, etc.). Sandbox and Explore do not have leaderboards.

-Multiplayer rooms created for explore and sandbox are invite-only and thus do not appear in the global public lobby, as these are modes you typically would mess around in with friends.

-New save system: You can now save and load multiple different runs at once. When starting a new game, it will be saved to a new slot. You can then load any of these save files at a time, so for example, you can have multiple save files for each of the game modes. Unlocked blueprints persist across all saved files. Permadeath save files are automatically deleted upon death.

-Console commands for Sandbox mode:

-SPAWN ENTITY - spawn entity in front by id

-SPAWN ENTITY RANDOM POSITION - Spawn entity random position on level

-(spawn a random entity by setting ID as -1

-SPAWN ITEM - Spawn item by ID in front of the player

-UP FLOOR - Go up 1 floor

-DOWN FLOOR - Go down 1 floor

-TOGGLE GMODE - toggle god mode

-SET STATUS - Set status on the player for 60 seconds by ID

-SET STATUS MAX - Set status by ID for its maximum time

-RUN SPEED - Set player run speed

-WALK SPEED - set the player's walk speed

-JUMP HEIGHT - Set player jump height

-SET HUNGER - Set player hunger

-SET THIRST - Set player thirst

-SET SANITY - Set player sanity

-SET MONEY - Set player back coins

-ADD ITEM - adds item directly to inventory by ID

-ADD MATERIAL - adds 100 of material by ID

-SET MAX MATERIAL - Sets 9999 of every material

-GIGACHAD - ???

-PURGE ENTITY - removes all entities of that ID

-PURGE ENTITY ALL - removes every entity

-PURGE ITEM - removes an item of that ID

-PURGE ITEM ALL - removes every item

Misc Changes:

-Entities now have stamina. This means they will be unable to endlessly chase you. Instead, they will fatigue just like you and will have to walk for a few seconds until their stamina recovers allowing them to run again. Bigger entities generally have less stamina than smaller ones and creature-type entities

-Blocking with a melee weapon is now more effective. Previously damage was reduced by 50%, now it is reduced by 70%

-Weapon stats such as damage are shown when selecting a blueprint to craft

-Armor stats are shown when selecting an armor blueprint

-new weapon enhancement effect: Poison. Add poison damage to your weapon

-A settings option to disable the HUD. Useful for taking screenshots and just for messing around

-Critical hits: there is a small chance to deal a critical hit against entities with both melee and ranged weapons, dealing twice the damage. (the damage number will show "critical")

-Headshots: Striking entity heads with melee weapons or ranged deal a headshot and deal extra damage. The damage number will show "headshot"

-New pickup system: You can now pick up items just by standing over them and pressing the pickup button, whereas previously you had to select each item with the cursor/crosshair. This makes it

significantly easier to pick up smaller items, items you may miss (as if you walk over them the prompt appears), or lots of items at once (i.e. enemy loots). You can still use the crosshair to pickup manually or specific items, so for example, if you are standing on an apple but look at a banana, you will pick that up instead of the apple, so the crosshair is primary while the new pick up is secondary.

-Text chat overhaul: Text chat now has a dedicated window where all sent chat messages are displayed, as opposed to the old system where text chat appeared over the player's head. It is now possible to scroll through old messages also. When the text chat is closed, if a message is sent by another player you will receive a small notification on the corner of the screen alerting you of new unread messages.

-The current level you are on is now moved to be under the hotkey bar and is hidden when inventory is open

-The maximum number of players for an online game is increased from 6 to 14. While a high number, it is useful if you want to create a large room with lots of friends for chaos

-Loading screens have been added during level transitions. A random tip is shown on each loading screen. Players will need to press a key to proceed when the level is finished loading.

-The current game most is shown in the bottom left corner of the inventory

-Added a playable "Hound" skin character

-The Obituary records are spaced out and in a darker font so easier to read. The game mode is also shown for that run

-The "time survived" stat pauses while you are incapacitated/dead.

-Added a main menu button linking to the wiki

-Main menu GUI overhaul

-new level 0 wall texture

-changed the look of the "drunk effect" to be more of a drunken blur than a white fade

-New Pause menu GUI

-disable background UI while the pause is open

-Dead entity corpses will despawn after 30 seconds. This is to reduce clutter, lag, and corpses piling up blocking passageways rendering some players stuck or trapped.

-Durability for weapons/tools is shown on hotkey bars also

-When highlighting an item on the ground with the crosshair, its name will now be shown above the use and examine buttons. (This was previously the case for weapons only, now it is for all items).

-A chance for the default backrooms theme (level 0 ) to be more open and wide similar to the original OR the standard backrooms survival narrow corridors

-Headshot kills on entities will decapitate their head clean off with bloody effects also

-Changed some pistol reload animations (i.e. flintlock)

-Improved the torture room floor texture

-short "RE: CODE" logo intro on starting the game

-Main menu BGM added

-graphical improvements to lighting

New Status Affects:

-Haste: increases movement speed

-Ward: protects you from being inflicted with negative statuses such as poison, bleeding, etc

-Energized: prevents stamina from reducing

New Weapons:

We have added a few "modern" weapons as this is something that has been heavily requested. For balance reasons, they are of course not too OP and they are quite rare to find and expensive to buy. They are similar to the nail gun but slightly better.

-9mm Pistol

-308 Hunting rifle

-44 Revolver

-38 Snub revolver

New Items:

-Venom Enhancement Kit - adds poison enhancement to your weapon

-Protection gem: bestows "Ward" on the player. Can be found.

-Energy Nut: eat it to bestow "Energized" on yourself

-Speed Seed: eat it to bestow haste on yourself

-9mm Ammo box: contains a handful of 9mm bullets

-308 Ammo box: contains a handful of .308 bullets

-38 Ammo box: contains a handful of .38 bullets

-44 Ammo box: contains a handful of .44 bullets

-Ascension Crystal: used to instantly ascend to the next floor. Can only be found. Very rare.

-Descension Crystal: used to instantly descend to the below floor. Can only be found. Very rare.

-Warp Gem: used to warp to a random spot on the current level instantly. Can only be found. Quite rare.

New Blueprints:

-9mm Pistol

-308 Hunting Rifle

-44 Revolver

-38 Snub

-9mm ammo

-38 ammo

-308 ammo

-44 ammo

New Achievements:

-Achievement for using any teleport gem/crystal

-Achievement for headshotting an entity

-Achievement for acquiring the haste effect

-Achievement for obtaining a modern weapon

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed clicking the resume button on the pause menu sometimes not unpausing the game (before had to press escape if this happened)

-Stopped the safe level spawning items. This was a bug as it led to an exploit of being able to farm items without threat

-When going to a new level, players no longer "fall" while the level is loading but are set to the correct position instantly

-Fixed the death animation where the player ragdolls not working in singleplayer (previously the player would fall instantly without transition)

-Fixed a bug where you could use hotkeys while text chat is open

-Fixed blueprints being lost to corruption

-Fixed starting a multiplayer game deleting single-player saves

-Fixed ladder spawning in trees in winter whiteout (snow) level

-Fixed a bug where the battery/oil life of flashlights/lanterns will persist to new ones. I.e you have a dead flashlight, pick up a new one, and that will also be dead. They all now have their own independent life.

-Fixed the stamina slider disappearing sometimes, usually when alt-tabbing out of steam

-Fixed a bug where if you fall/do not clip out the level in multiplayer, you wouldn't respawn to a random position (as is the case in singleplayer)

-Fixed instantly dying to lava in multiplayer levels sometimes when entering the level

-Fixed a bug preventing you from passing floor 100 in multiplayer

-Fixed a bug that sometimes caused you to not be able to pick up items

-Fixed a bug preventing locked doors/bars appearing to close when starting a single-player game

-Fixed item duplication bug

-Fixed items sometimes not spawning on low levels

-blueprint backup for extra protection: If somehow you do lose your blueprints in a crash, just reload any old save file saved with them and they'll be restored globally

-Fixed gunpowder sprite showing as "wood" incorrectly

-Moved some inventory GUI around to stop some elements from overlapping

Thank you all who have supported the game during the early access period, and were there to help with suggestions and feedback through the many, many updates we have released, as always, we'll see you in the next update!

Cheers!