CHINESE ADDED + SOME BIG AWESOME NEWS!

Hey there, friends!

It's so good to see you here again! Can't lie - this update was probably one of the most difficult ones for sure.

We always wanted our games to be accessible to as many people as possible, but we knew for sure we would need a lot of help from people who know and understand Chinese to make it the part of our games. Machines can only do so much, so we called for help.

Luckily, some of you were kind enough to help us translate our work into one of the most beautiful and complicated languages.

We'd love to thank the team of fantastic translators:

回音汉化组

陆佩、kei、Speed奇迹、Summer21、Summer-wood

They were not only able to translate the biggest part of the game, but also guided us through lots of cultural things we had no idea of! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! We hope to continue our friendship.

During the later stages of translation, we got our chance to also work with Alwaysmadowl and RyuguRena, who took care of some of the bonus updates as well. We're very happy to meet these guys.

Without all these people we wouldn't be able to bring this update to life. Now, all Chinese speakers can enjoy our game, too!

This fox lady wallpaper in high resolution has been added to the DLC art pack to celebrate such a big event!

I hope you enjoy the update, but if you're also into boys - we've just released Furry Shades Of Gay 3! Check it out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1953540/Furry_Shades_of_Gay_3_Still_Gayer/

And if you're into solving msteries, boys, girls and other funky sexy creatures, we invite you into our Mansion of Memories:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2576350/Mansion_of_Memories_Prologue/

Join us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/furlough_games

Hang out with us on Discord server: https://discord.com/invite/PZJfRpRRqR

XO

Shane