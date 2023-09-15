Update 1.0.97

Despite being an update about fixing things, most fixes required significant rewrites, so expect hotfixes.

Added new main menu music theme

Added Czech localization

Added proposed fixes to Italian localization

Replaced BTR-70 with BTR-60 in 120th Guards MRR for authenticity

US TFs almost completely lacked M2A2 as an option: adjusted 2 TFs to include them instead of redundant options

Added a separate icon and decal for the Belgian 4th Pantser Infantry Brigade

Engineering tanks received a minor buff so that a platoon of 3 tanks is equivalent in breaching ability to a platoon of 4 assault engineer squads. M728 CEV and AVRE also made a bit cheaper.

Platoon panel now has a small red blinking dot near icons of the platoons that are in combat

You can now see which targets platoons are engaging when holding SHIFT

Bomb and PGM strikes should now actually ignore helicopters as valid targets

Fixed instances where AI Artillery won't displace after salvo

Fixed AI Artillery idling when there are no same-AI groups to support

Added basic fixes against AI overcrowding in spawn areas

Adjusted Operation "TF McMains" starting resources to be less stingy

Fixed (hopefully for certain this time) cases where a platoon will move through impassable terrain (typically, lake)

Fixed US M577 deploying smoke despite not having smoke launchers

Fixed small arms fire causing dirt splashes in the air when targeting helicopters

Fixed minor bugs with suppression calculation

Fixed unit movement audio not playing after spawn

Fixed minor waypoint drawing issues

Fixed AI SAM platoons not reacting to threats when following a combat group

Fixed TacAid voice reports depending on the presence of targets in the attack zone

Fixed platoons with lost vehicles endlessly consuming supplies

Fixed multiple issues with pooling logic, which should slightly improve performance toward the end of long sessions