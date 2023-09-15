Update 1.0.97

Despite being an update about fixing things, most fixes required significant rewrites, so expect hotfixes.
-
Added new main menu music theme
-
Added Czech localization
-
Added proposed fixes to Italian localization
-
Replaced BTR-70 with BTR-60 in 120th Guards MRR for authenticity
-
US TFs almost completely lacked M2A2 as an option: adjusted 2 TFs to include them instead of redundant options
-
Added a separate icon and decal for the Belgian 4th Pantser Infantry Brigade
-
Engineering tanks received a minor buff so that a platoon of 3 tanks is equivalent in breaching ability to a platoon of 4 assault engineer squads. M728 CEV and AVRE also made a bit cheaper.
-
Platoon panel now has a small red blinking dot near icons of the platoons that are in combat
-
You can now see which targets platoons are engaging when holding SHIFT
-
Bomb and PGM strikes should now actually ignore helicopters as valid targets
-
Fixed instances where AI Artillery won't displace after salvo
-
Fixed AI Artillery idling when there are no same-AI groups to support
-
Added basic fixes against AI overcrowding in spawn areas
-
Adjusted Operation "TF McMains" starting resources to be less stingy
-
Fixed (hopefully for certain this time) cases where a platoon will move through impassable terrain (typically, lake)
-
Fixed US M577 deploying smoke despite not having smoke launchers
-
Fixed small arms fire causing dirt splashes in the air when targeting helicopters
-
Fixed minor bugs with suppression calculation
-
Fixed unit movement audio not playing after spawn
-
Fixed minor waypoint drawing issues
-
Fixed AI SAM platoons not reacting to threats when following a combat group
-
Fixed TacAid voice reports depending on the presence of targets in the attack zone
-
Fixed platoons with lost vehicles endlessly consuming supplies
-
Fixed multiple issues with pooling logic, which should slightly improve performance toward the end of long sessions
-
Platoon attack logic had a rewrite, though public-facing behavior should remain largely the same
