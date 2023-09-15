 Skip to content

Regiments update for 15 September 2023

Update 1.0.97

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Despite being an update about fixing things, most fixes required significant rewrites, so expect hotfixes.

  • Added new main menu music theme

  • Added Czech localization

  • Added proposed fixes to Italian localization

  • Replaced BTR-70 with BTR-60 in 120th Guards MRR for authenticity

  • US TFs almost completely lacked M2A2 as an option: adjusted 2 TFs to include them instead of redundant options

  • Added a separate icon and decal for the Belgian 4th Pantser Infantry Brigade

  • Engineering tanks received a minor buff so that a platoon of 3 tanks is equivalent in breaching ability to a platoon of 4 assault engineer squads. M728 CEV and AVRE also made a bit cheaper.

  • Platoon panel now has a small red blinking dot near icons of the platoons that are in combat

  • You can now see which targets platoons are engaging when holding SHIFT

  • Bomb and PGM strikes should now actually ignore helicopters as valid targets

  • Fixed instances where AI Artillery won't displace after salvo

  • Fixed AI Artillery idling when there are no same-AI groups to support

  • Added basic fixes against AI overcrowding in spawn areas

  • Adjusted Operation "TF McMains" starting resources to be less stingy

  • Fixed (hopefully for certain this time) cases where a platoon will move through impassable terrain (typically, lake)

  • Fixed US M577 deploying smoke despite not having smoke launchers

  • Fixed small arms fire causing dirt splashes in the air when targeting helicopters

  • Fixed minor bugs with suppression calculation

  • Fixed unit movement audio not playing after spawn

  • Fixed minor waypoint drawing issues

  • Fixed AI SAM platoons not reacting to threats when following a combat group

  • Fixed TacAid voice reports depending on the presence of targets in the attack zone

  • Fixed platoons with lost vehicles endlessly consuming supplies

  • Fixed multiple issues with pooling logic, which should slightly improve performance toward the end of long sessions

  • Platoon attack logic had a rewrite, though public-facing behavior should remain largely the same

