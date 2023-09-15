Update 0.47

Players can now hold their shield instead of having to time it. This makes it possible to block incoming projectiles and melee combat is much easier.

Attacks can be started while defending and the player will automatically defend after the attack, if the defend key is pressed.

While defending without a shield, the weapon will be held while holding the defend key. In addition, the player will choose the correct defend direction automatically while looking at a unit.

Added a visual effect when the shield or weapon is hit while defending

Hitting the environment or other objects with a melee weapon will now stop the attack and play a sound

To balance the new defending, AI units can now break the player's defense by hitting the shield/weapon The probability depends on the weapon: 0-10% chance based on weapon weight + 5% bonus for blunt weapons

Defending will not be possible for 1.0-1.25 seconds

The hit detection of shields and melee weapons in first person has been improved