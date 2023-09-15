Update 0.47

Melee combat improvements
-
Players can now hold their shield instead of having to time it. This makes it possible to block incoming projectiles and melee combat is much easier.
-
Attacks can be started while defending and the player will automatically defend after the attack, if the defend key is pressed.
-
While defending without a shield, the weapon will be held while holding the defend key. In addition, the player will choose the correct defend direction automatically while looking at a unit.
-
Added a visual effect when the shield or weapon is hit while defending
-
Hitting the environment or other objects with a melee weapon will now stop the attack and play a sound
-
To balance the new defending, AI units can now break the player's defense by hitting the shield/weapon
- The probability depends on the weapon: 0-10% chance based on weapon weight + 5% bonus for blunt weapons
- Defending will not be possible for 1.0-1.25 seconds
-
The hit detection of shields and melee weapons in first person has been improved
-
Melee weapons will no longer register double hits due to incorrect hit detection
RTS mode changes
- Removed the real time strategy button from the spectate HUD
- It can now be started with the SetStrategyMode scripting node to create dedicated maps for it
- The scripting node also allows you to select the strategy mode options and whether you want to show the spectate UI or not
New scripting nodes
- Added SetSpectateCamPos/Rot and RestrictSpectateCam nodes to create custom camera logic or cutscenes with the spectate camera
- Added LerpRot and SlerpRot nodes to help with interpolating rotations
- Added ViewportPosToRay node to start raycasts from the camera
- Added ActivateSpectateHUD node to toggle the visiblilty of the vanilla spectate UI
- Custom info UI can now be enabled and used while spectating with the new SetCustomInfoSpectate node
- Added Spectate and IsSpectating nodes
- Added Input/DialogGraph, SetDialog, AddDialog, SetMessageHint and ShowMessageHint to modify unit dialoges and hints through scripting
Other features/improvements
- Updated battle start, spectate, respawn and end UI to match the style of the battle editor
- Added support for non square custom terrain shapes
Bug fixes
- Fixed various problems related to prefab placement, object deletion and height changes in the battle editor
- Fixed issues when trying to update workshop icons
- Fixed a crash that was caused by certain undo operations
- Fixed a crash when trying to deactivate large scripting walls which block AI units
- Fixed a bug that caused placement problems for some custom items
- Grenade launchers will now trigger the OnProjectileImpact node
- Fixed that some of the scripting node descriptions were shifted
- Fixed glass door material settings
- Fixed incorrect animation behaviour for units which control weapons in vehicles
- Fixed that using the color picker while choosing player equipment in the scripting view would break the editor UI
- Fixed that hidden scripting objects could still be selected which resulted in various problems
- Fixed a bug that could lead to incorrect camera behaviour after using a vehicle
