Ancient Warfare 3 update for 15 September 2023

Update 0.47

Ancient Warfare 3 update for 15 September 2023

Update 0.47

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Melee combat improvements

  • Players can now hold their shield instead of having to time it. This makes it possible to block incoming projectiles and melee combat is much easier.

  • Attacks can be started while defending and the player will automatically defend after the attack, if the defend key is pressed.

  • While defending without a shield, the weapon will be held while holding the defend key. In addition, the player will choose the correct defend direction automatically while looking at a unit.

  • Added a visual effect when the shield or weapon is hit while defending

  • Hitting the environment or other objects with a melee weapon will now stop the attack and play a sound

  • To balance the new defending, AI units can now break the player's defense by hitting the shield/weapon

    • The probability depends on the weapon: 0-10% chance based on weapon weight + 5% bonus for blunt weapons
    • Defending will not be possible for 1.0-1.25 seconds

  • The hit detection of shields and melee weapons in first person has been improved

  • Melee weapons will no longer register double hits due to incorrect hit detection

RTS mode changes
  • Removed the real time strategy button from the spectate HUD
  • It can now be started with the SetStrategyMode scripting node to create dedicated maps for it
  • The scripting node also allows you to select the strategy mode options and whether you want to show the spectate UI or not
New scripting nodes
  • Added SetSpectateCamPos/Rot and RestrictSpectateCam nodes to create custom camera logic or cutscenes with the spectate camera
  • Added LerpRot and SlerpRot nodes to help with interpolating rotations
  • Added ViewportPosToRay node to start raycasts from the camera
  • Added ActivateSpectateHUD node to toggle the visiblilty of the vanilla spectate UI
  • Custom info UI can now be enabled and used while spectating with the new SetCustomInfoSpectate node
  • Added Spectate and IsSpectating nodes
  • Added Input/DialogGraph, SetDialog, AddDialog, SetMessageHint and ShowMessageHint to modify unit dialoges and hints through scripting
Other features/improvements
  • Updated battle start, spectate, respawn and end UI to match the style of the battle editor
  • Added support for non square custom terrain shapes
Bug fixes
  • Fixed various problems related to prefab placement, object deletion and height changes in the battle editor
  • Fixed issues when trying to update workshop icons
  • Fixed a crash that was caused by certain undo operations
  • Fixed a crash when trying to deactivate large scripting walls which block AI units
  • Fixed a bug that caused placement problems for some custom items
  • Grenade launchers will now trigger the OnProjectileImpact node
  • Fixed that some of the scripting node descriptions were shifted
  • Fixed glass door material settings
  • Fixed incorrect animation behaviour for units which control weapons in vehicles
  • Fixed that using the color picker while choosing player equipment in the scripting view would break the editor UI
  • Fixed that hidden scripting objects could still be selected which resulted in various problems
  • Fixed a bug that could lead to incorrect camera behaviour after using a vehicle

