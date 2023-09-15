 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slashvival update for 15 September 2023

Back to School Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12200500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there fellow slashers!

This is a quick message to inform about a new update with several improvements.

  • Fixed minor bugs
  • Improved performance
  • Animation clipping issue fixed

See you inside the arena slashers!

Changed files in this update

Slashvival Depot Windows Depot 990411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link