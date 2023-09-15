 Skip to content

Cat's Meow Live Wallpaper update for 15 September 2023

Version 1.0.1

15 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Audio-Related Bug Fixes
Enhancements in Translation Data Quality
Improved Languages:

Japanese
Korean
Finnish
Portuguese (Brazil)
Portuguese

