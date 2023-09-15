Version 1.0.1

Audio-Related Bug Fixes
Enhancements in Translation Data Quality
Improved Languages:
Japanese
Korean
Finnish
Portuguese (Brazil)
Portuguese
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Audio-Related Bug Fixes
Enhancements in Translation Data Quality
Improved Languages:
Japanese
Korean
Finnish
Portuguese (Brazil)
Portuguese
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update