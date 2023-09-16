 Skip to content

My Garage update for 16 September 2023

UPDATE 16/09

Build 12199685

Added service center in town
It has:

  • dyno
  • car diagnostics (they will inspect your car)
  • Service center will buy your cars if they have all 5 stars (130% of normal price)
  • They sell some tuned cars in top condition

Added car towing destination to service center - you can tow your car even without wheels to get it inspected (no taxi, figure out how to get there your self)

Added wolf body kit
Added 17in rims and tires
now you can bring tools and toolbox in junkyard also if held with left mouse button

