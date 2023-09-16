UPDATE 16/09

Share · View all patches · Build 12199685 · Last edited 16 September 2023 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Added service center in town

It has:

dyno

car diagnostics (they will inspect your car)

Service center will buy your cars if they have all 5 stars (130% of normal price)

They sell some tuned cars in top condition

Added car towing destination to service center - you can tow your car even without wheels to get it inspected (no taxi, figure out how to get there your self)

Added wolf body kit

Added 17in rims and tires

now you can bring tools and toolbox in junkyard also if held with left mouse button