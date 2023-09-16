UPDATE 16/09

Added service center in town
It has:
- dyno
- car diagnostics (they will inspect your car)
- Service center will buy your cars if they have all 5 stars (130% of normal price)
- They sell some tuned cars in top condition
Added car towing destination to service center - you can tow your car even without wheels to get it inspected (no taxi, figure out how to get there your self)
Added wolf body kit
Added 17in rims and tires
now you can bring tools and toolbox in junkyard also if held with left mouse button
Changed files in this update