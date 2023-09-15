Now the game shouldn't have any interface cuts or issues on ultra-wide screens. If problems still persist, please let me know on my Discord so I can fix them as soon as possible:" https://discord.gg/PYZR9vsFck
Railroads & Catacombs update for 15 September 2023
Ultra Wide Screens Fixed
