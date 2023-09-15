 Skip to content

Railroads & Catacombs update for 15 September 2023

Ultra Wide Screens Fixed

Build 12198473

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now the game shouldn't have any interface cuts or issues on ultra-wide screens. If problems still persist, please let me know on my Discord so I can fix them as soon as possible:" https://discord.gg/PYZR9vsFck

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1156061 Depot 1156061
  • Loading history…
