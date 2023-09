Share · View all patches · Build 12196536 · Last edited 15 September 2023 – 08:19:07 UTC by Wendy



Hello everyone. I'm !CyberApex.

Assau!t has been rebooted with a new look.

I will explain the updated in detail.

Replaced the game engine (Unity -> PICO-8) The instructions now consist of a keyboard and a game pad. The stages are integrated into one stage.

Some inherited systems include.

a crouch system Inherit some game modes Item

Please take good care of our new Assau!t!