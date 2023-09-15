Sept. 15 Server Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12196159 · Last edited 15 September 2023 – 07:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing a server patch on Sept. 15 (Fri) to address identified issues.

Please refer to the following information for details.

Sept. 15 (Fri) Server Patch

1. Server Patch Schedule: Sept. 15 (Fri) 2023, 16:30（UTC+9）

The server patch will proceed without maintenance.

The game will therefore be available to play while the server patch is underway.

2. Server Patch Details

The issue where the Diamond x455 product was not displayed in the Shop has been fixed. The issue where Void Rift Lv. 6 Stage 3 cannot be cleared in certain circumstances will be fixed.

3. To Note

Please exit the game completely before logging in again for the patch to be applied.

Please note that you will not be able to enter the Auction House, Constellation of Time, and Chaos Dungeons for 10 minutes before and after the patch.

Please be advised that players may experience temporary disconnections while the patch is underway.

We will always strive to maintain the quality and reliability of our services.

Thank you.