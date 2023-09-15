- Added new ability: Revenge, garbage weapons' saver!
- Added several new achievements
- Nuclear powerbank is now feedable
- Improved player avatar texture quality
- Adjusted FPS hand position
Floor44 update for 15 September 2023
1.9.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
