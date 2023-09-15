 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 15 September 2023

1.9.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new ability: Revenge, garbage weapons' saver!
  • Added several new achievements
  • Nuclear powerbank is now feedable
  • Improved player avatar texture quality
  • Adjusted FPS hand position

