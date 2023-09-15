Version 1.4.1

-Added XP gained text after match

-Added loss streak punishment text

-Fixed loss streak refresh, it used to keep the streak of losses even if you won

-Fixed dubcoins earned text in end-game UI

-Fixed patch notes: It was the wrong patch notes every time, now it automatically shows the right one.

-Fixed pfps in lobby (Hopefully)

-Fixed fingerprints: When they would appear, it would only be on one person's screen usually

-Fixed daily challenges:

Sometimes you would get duplicate quests

Some quests were impossible

*Removed "Turn on all lights" quest because it was never implemented and is boring

-Fixed dog generator stat tracking

-Fixed shop not updating correctly in relation to xp and dubcoins

-Fixed save system sometimes resetting levels

-Fixed multiplayer xp and dubcoin gain

-Fixed mirrors dissapearing

-Changed automated chat message in global chat to:

"System: Chat history has been reset... Be the first to say hi!! :)"

-Changed loss streak punishment from 10 -> 50

-Change loss streak before losing money from 2->3

-Changed ghost from check to hunt from each waypoint to being on a timer.

This will make the difficulties between big maps and small maps much more consistent in relation to hunting.