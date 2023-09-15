Version 1.4.1

-Added XP gained text after match
-Added loss streak punishment text
-Fixed loss streak refresh, it used to keep the streak of losses even if you won
-Fixed dubcoins earned text in end-game UI
-Fixed patch notes: It was the wrong patch notes every time, now it automatically shows the right one.
-Fixed pfps in lobby (Hopefully)
-Fixed fingerprints: When they would appear, it would only be on one person's screen usually
-Fixed daily challenges:
Sometimes you would get duplicate quests
Some quests were impossible
*Removed "Turn on all lights" quest because it was never implemented and is boring
-Fixed dog generator stat tracking
-Fixed shop not updating correctly in relation to xp and dubcoins
-Fixed save system sometimes resetting levels
-Fixed multiplayer xp and dubcoin gain
-Fixed mirrors dissapearing
-Changed automated chat message in global chat to:
"System: Chat history has been reset... Be the first to say hi!! :)"
-Changed loss streak punishment from 10 -> 50
-Change loss streak before losing money from 2->3
-Changed ghost from check to hunt from each waypoint to being on a timer.
This will make the difficulties between big maps and small maps much more consistent in relation to hunting.
Changed files in this update