Build 12191779 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 19:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello my fellow Pirates!

I just hop in for a quick bugfix of the last reported bug we could not fix:

Talking to glowing Flowers no longer gives you the Waterspirit ahead of time (sorry Speedrunners)

Thanks to cozyKoakuma on twitch for finding this one live on stream!