 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heroes of Book & Paper update for 14 September 2023

- CHAPTER #32 - THE EYE OF THE EVIL GOD

Share · View all patches · Build 12190917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes a number of minor corrections and a new weapon that can be found in some chests (+2 Bow).

Changelog v1.21

  • Added new weapon: +2 Bow.
  • Chests found in castle cellars can now contain +2 Bow (if you know how to open them).
  • An option has been added to return to the entrance of Castle Black in the story 'The Labyrinth', when a player enters it.
  • Shooting with the bow from the castle tower at the hordes of undead now awards experience points ('The End of the Times' story).
  • Trying to buy fish (or kraken meat) at the port in the 'Song of Kings & Wars' story, now does not remove the option if you have no gold or if your inventory is full.
  • In the room of the inn, in the story 'The Lost City', sometimes a harp could be found. That object is no longer possible to find, instead you will find 'A strange idol'.
  • Slightly changed a few texts.
  • Fixed some minor bugs.

  • THANK YOU FOR READING -

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1766351 Depot 1766351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link