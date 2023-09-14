- CHAPTER #32 - THE EYE OF THE EVIL GOD

This patch includes a number of minor corrections and a new weapon that can be found in some chests (+2 Bow).
Changelog v1.21
- Added new weapon: +2 Bow.
- Chests found in castle cellars can now contain +2 Bow (if you know how to open them).
- An option has been added to return to the entrance of Castle Black in the story 'The Labyrinth', when a player enters it.
- Shooting with the bow from the castle tower at the hordes of undead now awards experience points ('The End of the Times' story).
- Trying to buy fish (or kraken meat) at the port in the 'Song of Kings & Wars' story, now does not remove the option if you have no gold or if your inventory is full.
- In the room of the inn, in the story 'The Lost City', sometimes a harp could be found. That object is no longer possible to find, instead you will find 'A strange idol'.
- Slightly changed a few texts.
- Fixed some minor bugs.
- THANK YOU FOR READING -
