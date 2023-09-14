Global in-game chat! - Sep 15

Share · View all patches · Build 12189840 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Join our Discord community for progress updates on the performance system, rankings, and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z

Global in-game chat has been added to the game. Have fun chatting with other members of the community! Press F9 to open chat and press F8 to expand chat.

Features:

Mentioning and tagging other players (click on their name in the member's list).

Setting profile status (click the icon at the top left of the chat).

Setting state (Online, Away, Busy, Playing map, Editing, Watching replay).

Commands:

/help - displays help menu

/map <name> - displays the map with the name (example: /map solace of oblivion)

/np - displays the currently selected map

/discord - REPS the discord community

Known Issues: