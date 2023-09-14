 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MuseSwipr update for 14 September 2023

Global in-game chat! - Sep 15

Share · View all patches · Build 12189840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Join our Discord community for progress updates on the performance system, rankings, and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z

Global in-game chat has been added to the game. Have fun chatting with other members of the community! Press F9 to open chat and press F8 to expand chat.

Features:
  • Mentioning and tagging other players (click on their name in the member's list).
  • Setting profile status (click the icon at the top left of the chat).
  • Setting state (Online, Away, Busy, Playing map, Editing, Watching replay).
Commands:
  • /help - displays help menu
  • /map <name> - displays the map with the name (example: /map solace of oblivion)
  • /np - displays the currently selected map
  • /discord - REPS the discord community
Known Issues:
  • Chat is displayed behind the pause screen in-game.
  • Map images are sometimes overwritten when multiple maps are shown in chat.
  • Can't leave and join chat lobbies.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1879342 Depot 1879342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link