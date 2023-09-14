Global in-game chat! - Sep 15

Join our Discord community for progress updates on the performance system, rankings, and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z
Global in-game chat has been added to the game. Have fun chatting with other members of the community! Press F9 to open chat and press F8 to expand chat.
Features:
- Mentioning and tagging other players (click on their name in the member's list).
- Setting profile status (click the icon at the top left of the chat).
- Setting state (Online, Away, Busy, Playing map, Editing, Watching replay).
Commands:
- /help - displays help menu
- /map <name> - displays the map with the name (example: /map solace of oblivion)
- /np - displays the currently selected map
- /discord - REPS the discord community
Known Issues:
- Chat is displayed behind the pause screen in-game.
- Map images are sometimes overwritten when multiple maps are shown in chat.
- Can't leave and join chat lobbies.
Changed files in this update