0.2.0 Update Instructions

Added new professional Skeleton King

The Skeleton King, a former warrior, was reborn in the fire and swore that he would protect his kingdom. The blood on his weapons can enhance their power. Fragile health, can be resurrected once.

Added weapons, exclusive weapons for Skeleton King Bone club, a bone club that is swung forward. Killing the enemy will increase its power.

Bone spurs, shoots three bone spurs forward. Killing the enemy will increase its power.

Cursed Skeleton, launches the skull forward. Killing enemies will increase its power.

Resurrection of skeletons, summons skeletons to fight for you, killing enemies will increase the player's blood volume

Bone Prison, launches bones at the enemy's feet, causing damage. Killing the enemy will enhance its power.

Bone Ax, a bone ax that is swung forward. Killing enemies will increase its power.

Modify the rabbit model to a skeleton

Modify the Tanuki model to Goblin

Modify the fox model to a skeleton

Modify robot color matching

Add animal purple patterns to make them more like monsters

Fixed the problem that Cheetah cannot accelerate

Fixed the issue where death animation would occasionally not play

Fixed the problem that the skeleton soldiers would not be displayed during the resurrection process after death.

Automatic attack, increase aiming correction, attack only when facing the enemy, speed up the weapon turning speed, increase the bullet judgment box to prevent misses

Fixed the issue where the player would have 0 health when exiting the game and then re-entering the game when loading after death.

Increase the UI font of items and increase the size of store UI items

Add attribute description

Modify window opening animation