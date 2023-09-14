 Skip to content

Hero's journey update for 14 September 2023

0.2.0 Update Instructions

Build 12189163

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added new professional Skeleton King

  • The Skeleton King, a former warrior, was reborn in the fire and swore that he would protect his kingdom. The blood on his weapons can enhance their power. Fragile health, can be resurrected once.

  • Added weapons, exclusive weapons for Skeleton King

    • Bone club, a bone club that is swung forward. Killing the enemy will increase its power.
    • Bone spurs, shoots three bone spurs forward. Killing the enemy will increase its power.
    • Cursed Skeleton, launches the skull forward. Killing enemies will increase its power.
    • Resurrection of skeletons, summons skeletons to fight for you, killing enemies will increase the player's blood volume
    • Bone Prison, launches bones at the enemy's feet, causing damage. Killing the enemy will enhance its power.
    • Bone Ax, a bone ax that is swung forward. Killing enemies will increase its power.

  • Modify the rabbit model to a skeleton

  • Modify the Tanuki model to Goblin

  • Modify the fox model to a skeleton

  • Modify robot color matching

  • Add animal purple patterns to make them more like monsters

  • Fixed the problem that Cheetah cannot accelerate

  • Fixed the issue where death animation would occasionally not play

  • Fixed the problem that the skeleton soldiers would not be displayed during the resurrection process after death.

  • Automatic attack, increase aiming correction, attack only when facing the enemy, speed up the weapon turning speed, increase the bullet judgment box to prevent misses

  • Fixed the issue where the player would have 0 health when exiting the game and then re-entering the game when loading after death.

  • Increase the UI font of items and increase the size of store UI items

  • Add attribute description

  • Modify window opening animation

  • Reduce the requirements for unlocking heroes

