Hotfix 1.02

Patch notes: Update 1.0.2
Fixed issues with the secondary objective (intercept convoy) in the Alternative history campaign 2nd operation:
- If you were to lose even 1 transport ship the remaining ones did not land the units (reward). Now you get a Core unit for every ship that reaches the allied Seaport successfully. (2 Matilda tanks and 1 Hurricane fighter)
- If you eliminated Destroyers before capturing any Seaport, the ships would stop, and then they would not start moving to the Seaport you control when you capture one. Now, they start moving towards allied seaports.
Changed files in this update