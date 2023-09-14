《Endgame of Devil》14th September update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12186477 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 09:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Dear Devil Lords, we're unveiling new Treasures to foil those greedy Adventurers!

3 new treasures added in this update：

Piggy Bank: Defeat 2 Adventurers to gain 1 Refresh; click to use and collect stored Refresh.

Energy Extractor: On every 6th turn, gain a Sun Shard with 5+ normal Minions, or a Sun Core with 5+ Sun Shards.

Crown of Command: All Minions gain +2 Damage on the board if they belong to the same race.

*The mentioned Treasures are applicable in any game mode

Plus, we've polished the game for an even smoother experience!

The next update is getting closer, and an unprecedented Devil Lord is about to make its appearance. Please look forward to it!