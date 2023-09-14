🌟 Season 2 Bundle #2 🌟

Greetings Warlander!
During the period from 9/21 2:00 am to 10/23 1:59 am, we will be selling the following bundles:
- Beetle Vanguard Bundle.
- Labyrinth Rabbit Bundle.
- Mountain God Envoy.
These bundles include skins that allow you to dress up your characters stylishly and shine brightly on the battlefield.
Get ready to make a flashy appearance and perform spectacularly in battle!
⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️
