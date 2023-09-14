 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlander update for 14 September 2023

🌟 Season 2 Bundle #2 🌟

Share · View all patches · Build 12186331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Warlander!


During the period from 9/21 2:00 am to 10/23 1:59 am, we will be selling the following bundles:

  • Beetle Vanguard Bundle.
  • Labyrinth Rabbit Bundle.
  • Mountain God Envoy.

These bundles include skins that allow you to dress up your characters stylishly and shine brightly on the battlefield.

Get ready to make a flashy appearance and perform spectacularly in battle!

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:
❤️ Steam Discussions
💙 Discord
💜 Twitch
💛 Twitter
💚 Feedback and Bug Reporting

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1675900/Warlander/

Changed depots in libra2_latest_build_develop_opt branch

View more data in app history for build 12186331
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1675901 Depot 1675901
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link