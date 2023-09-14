🌟 Season 2 Bundle #2 🌟

Share · View all patches · Build 12186331 · Last edited 14 September 2023 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Warlander!



During the period from 9/21 2:00 am to 10/23 1:59 am, we will be selling the following bundles:

Beetle Vanguard Bundle.

Labyrinth Rabbit Bundle.

Mountain God Envoy.

These bundles include skins that allow you to dress up your characters stylishly and shine brightly on the battlefield.

Get ready to make a flashy appearance and perform spectacularly in battle!

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:

❤️ Steam Discussions

💙 Discord

💜 Twitch

💛 Twitter

💚 Feedback and Bug Reporting

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1675900/Warlander/