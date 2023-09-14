Puppeteer: Control game release

Hello everyone!

So the release of the game Puppeteer: Control

This is a small and very simple game about master of puppets.

I decided that before the Witch 4, I need to talk a little about the game characters from past games. So you can find out where master of puppets came from. The game time is about 30 minutes, but after you give 6 souls to the scarecrow, you will receive a Barbie doll))) And you don’t have to leave the sublunary world, the game doesn’t end. If there are votes for development, it will be possible to expand the doll collection, expand the house and add rooms.

Well, there will be a couple more games ahead of Witch 4, about the Demon of Candles and Melissa (yes again)

It was great to hear and see you all again!



