Six Days in Fallujah update for 14 September 2023

Wargame Update Available NOW

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our Q3 content update is available NOW, introducing a brand-new mode to Six Days in Fallujah—Wargame. Additionally, our newest Flares time-of-day and Sandstorm weather features are live, bringing night operations and dust storms to the game for the very first time.

For a full list of features, read up on our latest SITREP developer diary:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1548850/view/3701451643209398540
For a full list of changes and bug fixes, read up on our Update Notes:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1548850/view/3701451643209846270
Download the latest Steam build and share your feedback with us!

