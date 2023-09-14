Developer Update & Patch Notes 0.1.6

Howdy!

We hope you had a great summer season!

First and foremost, we want to express our heartfelt appreciation for your patience over these past few months.

We recognize that it's been quite a wait, and we can't thank you enough for sticking with us. We sincerely apologize for the lack of updates and communication. You deserve better from the Tape to Tape team.

We won't delve too much into the personal issues causing the delay, but rest assured, it was a combination of life events and some foundational challenges with the game's structure that we had to address. To move forward with Tape to Tape, we realized it was necessary to take a step back, reevaluate our approach, and rework the game's underlying systems.

The good news? We had a long list of technical issues with the game that were holding us back from adding more content. The structure itself was so limited that nothing more could be added. Now, we're happy to announce that this will no longer be an issue. This has also allowed us to start working on the Customization feature, among many other exciting things. Keep an eye out for that!

We remain as dedicated and passionate as ever about Tape to Tape, and we're doubling down on our commitment to regular communication and updates. As a team, we've taken responsibility for the delay and are committed to moving forward, continuing to listen to the community as we have since day one. You're a part of our journey, and we value every bit of feedback, critique, and support you bring our way.

We're back, Butcher still sucks.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

Oh and, we’re working on offsides as a toggle-able rule and it's soon to hit the beta branch, join our Discord if you are interested in testing: TTT Discord

Now with the Patch Notes!

Patch 0.1.6

Dev notes:

As much as this may appear to be a lengthy list, it primarily focuses on addressing small bug fixes and tweaks. However, significant work was done to improve the GOALIES and AI! Investing time and work into both, particularly goalies, was crucial. Our goal is to ensure that when we introduce goalie power-ups, we have the best possible goalie AI infrastructure in place. This will give goalies their own unique identity, making each one feel distinct from the others. It should also bring us peace by slowly killing the inconsistent goaltending in the game.

Gameplay

Goaltender rework

Improvements to shot quality calculation

New animations

Improved timings and slides

More aggressive at fetching the puck from up close

Added a mega rebound ability for goaltenders, Dominik Cassette has it by default

Goaltenders will now pass the puck on a random timer before the whistle (used to be at every .5 seconds - this should create more fluidity in the goalie’s AI passing)

Currently working on an internal goalie attribute system (More to come)

General

AI improvements (general behavior, shooting and, movement (dodging players when in control of the puck)

Improved player selection algorithm

Kazoo ability now has a longer cooldown

Headshot redirect ability improvements & bug fixes (It will now be effective from any angles as per before was not working consistently when shooting from specific angles)

Puck puncher ability will now only work in the offensive zone (also fixed an issue where the ability was not firing a wrist shot properly)

Fixed an issue where the puck would automatically get batted in the goal after a rebound (Instead of letting the rebound happen)

Reduced the time on braking which should translate in smoother directional transitions

AIs on your team will now bodycheck if you are player locked

Your AI teammates in the Campaign mode on Easy difficulty will now bodycheck

Tentative fix to remove hats on the ice where they would remain on the ice after a hat trick

Reduced velocity on sticks when interacting with the Fart or Magnet ability

Cooldown on abilities are no longer recharging between game stoppages

Shot accuracy reworked - Less accurate from closed angles, slapshots and one-timers (Shot accuracy will now be most valuable to invest on)

The puck will no longer conserve its original speed (according to the shot power of the shooter) when getting tipped, batted or when using the Headshot Redirect ability

Spin-o-rama ability is slower and will rotate the player in the proper direction according to the stick handedness

Skaters' AIs will no longer stay stuck skating into the boards

Fixed a bug where a goal would not be denied after skipping a replay (ie: Using the briefcase)

Fixed a bug where post game rewards could be duplicated and applied to multiple players

Fixed a bug related to the Weighted Die relic and re-rolling power-ups

Fixed a bug where power-ups with gain +X on wins would not be rewarded after defeating bosses

Scroll bar added for the abilities in the lineup menu

Fixed a bug where the anthem would keep playing after quitting a game

Fixed a bug where the anthem would keep playing after the initial puck drop

Various audio sound balancing fixes & bugs

End of run stats are now available with a proper UI

System