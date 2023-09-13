Mighty Carp Tour: Qualifier 1 Results



Well, what we just witnessed was a magnificent fishing battle in the1st Qualifying Round of Mighty Carp Tour that was held on the picturesque Tiber River in Italy. It was our brave competitors' 1st chance out of 3 to get through to the Semifinal by making it to the Top-20 most skilled Carp anglers! And some of you succeeded. Here below we give you the list of those who will head straight to the vast open spaces of Lake Sander Baggersee in Germany and compete against the 60 best Carp anglers in the Semifinal Round on September 16th. If you don’t see your name - don’t panic just yet There’s still another chance in tomorrow’s 2nd Qualifier, held in the sunny state of California, on the beautiful San Joaquin Delta.

1 FU_Eluce

2 M7jczu

3 Dragon_BZH

4 TNT_Tomasz

5 Donor_1

6 nM.Troll

7 nM.Stepotronic

8 SHK.EddiePeng

9 BIGGMASS45.Twitch.Tv

10 nM.WhiskyCrash

11 UA_ORiON

12 nM.Jaguarians

13 nM.mosuRO

14 Dragon_CMOX

15 Dragon_ASKA

16 vodou61

17 Alessandro59

18 Dragon_Shabbaz

19 TNT_Pawel

20 FU_Sneakiecat