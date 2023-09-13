 Skip to content

Boss Fighters update for 13 September 2023

📢😱 TOWNHALL TOMORROW + BIG NEWS😱

Boss Fighters update for 13 September 2023

📢😱Join us for tomorrow's Townhall! We have some BIG NEWS to share & will also cover all the frequently asked questions & discuss your suggestions. You can still drop all that's on your mind there 👉 https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeOyNwJ2io-b2lRvl3O_T44jgL8Qzw7xwbk_ED6SZoRhTwmyA/viewform.

⚡🎁And that's not it! We'll also give away 3 RARE PASSES among those of you who'll join us online, so don't miss it! 👉 https://discord.gg/cwkQUUNd?event=1151172894701920357

⚡Q&A WITH BF TEAM + BIG ANNOUNCEMENT:
📍 WHERE: Official BOSS FIGHTERS Discord
🗓️ WHEN: Tomorrow, September 14
⏰ TIME: 2 PM EST / 6 PM GMT

