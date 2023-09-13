 Skip to content

Hard Bullet update for 13 September 2023

Bugfixes & Improvements Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to fall over too easily in the arenas. This small patch should fix most of those awkward situations.

We're also working on new models and other big enemy updates. Stay tuned for our next devlog post on Steam, coming either later this month or early October, for more details.

Improvements

Added a feature to disable color correction during slow motion. You can find this option in the Graphics section of the Pause Menu.

Current game version: EA 0.3.16.4

