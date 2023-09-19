Update 1.0.4 is out now

Hello, dear players! ːfroga_smugː

A game patch has been released. If you haven't completed the game, be wary of spoilers in the changelogs. Here are the notable changes and fixes:

Fixed duplicate text in the localization files

Fixed a "Variable Index out of range" crash during overlapping dialogues

Fixed a possible Riley forest walk softlock

Fixed a possible crash in the save menu

Corrupt control settings will now cause the game to reset them to default

Potential fix for the "Binding for gamepad is not supported" error

The --livesplit launch parameter now works on Linux (though there is no native LiveSplit for Linux)

Added a --nolinks launch parameter to hide social media links without rebuilding the game

Upgraded the Steamworks SDK to v1.57 and the extension to latest from YoYo Games Ltd.

Fixed a possible crash in the Riley book scene

Fixed a possible crash in the menu

Fixed a possible crash in the gallery

Fixed a crash when loading any save from the Highton Vista

If you encounter an issue multiple times and it doesn't go away on it's own, PLEASE report it to us on Discord.

That's it, enjoy Mondealy! ːcorsic_loveː