Construction Simulator - SANY Pack | Pre-release livestream with the devs

Attention, construction workers! In preparation of the official release of the brand-new SANY Pack for Construction Simulator we have planned a livestream with the developer team. The livestream will start on September 14, 2023 at 4pm CEST / 3pm BST / 7am PDT / 10 am EDT. So, save the date and join the livestream to celebrate the countdown for the release of the SANY Pack together with the team! :-)

The livestream will become available here:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@astragon/streams

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1273400/

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/astragon_entertainment

Your Construction Simulator team