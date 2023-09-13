 Skip to content

CBS: Desolation update for 13 September 2023

Patch 1.2.7f

Patch 1.2.7f · Build 12178644

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Applying a minor patch to address smaller issues on the game layout.
These include:

  • UI improvements
  • Improvements on camera PoV rotation
  • Fastforward speed increased from 3 times to 5 the base amount

