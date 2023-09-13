Paint Warfare 1.27.5 Hotfix

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Fixed XP and Coin bug
- Fixed a critical bug some people experienced on the last update that prevented XP/coins from being earnt
Other changes
- Fixed tutorial loading/ respawn bugs/ polish
- Optimized game size
- Added an ingame FPS counter in game options
- Fixed a bug that would cause the match timer to break when loading
- Fixed a bug that caused the health bar to get stuck on a red colour
- Fixed a bug with Fast/Super fast graphics settings on Apple Silicon macs that caused a grey screen
- Fixed a visual bug that caused the in-match weapon switcher weapon to show up in the map
- Typing in chat while in the pause menu no longer triggers the button hotkeys
- Fixed a rendering bug that caused the Galaxy skin and Blaze skin to show up in the menu on the player (even if it wasn't unlocked)
- You can no longer shoot team mate turrets
- Fixed team rebalancing
- Added DirectX12 and Vulkan rendering support (Improves rendering performance on modern GPUs)
