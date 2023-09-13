 Skip to content

Paint Warfare update for 13 September 2023

Paint Warfare 1.27.5 Hotfix

Paint Warfare update for 13 September 2023

Paint Warfare 1.27.5 Hotfix

Fixed XP and Coin bug

  • Fixed a critical bug some people experienced on the last update that prevented XP/coins from being earnt

Other changes

  • Fixed tutorial loading/ respawn bugs/ polish
  • Optimized game size
  • Added an ingame FPS counter in game options
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the match timer to break when loading
  • Fixed a bug that caused the health bar to get stuck on a red colour
  • Fixed a bug with Fast/Super fast graphics settings on Apple Silicon macs that caused a grey screen
  • Fixed a visual bug that caused the in-match weapon switcher weapon to show up in the map
  • Typing in chat while in the pause menu no longer triggers the button hotkeys
  • Fixed a rendering bug that caused the Galaxy skin and Blaze skin to show up in the menu on the player (even if it wasn't unlocked)
  • You can no longer shoot team mate turrets
  • Fixed team rebalancing
  • Added DirectX12 and Vulkan rendering support (Improves rendering performance on modern GPUs)

