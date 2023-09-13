Patch 1.1.9

Im happy to announce a new patch!
Since the games original release, i have been reworking the game a lot. I wanted to rework the game to fit my vision better and i have tried to accomplish that this time around.
- Reworked the way the player feels and plays.
- Updated the enemies and allies a lot.
- Reworked the graphics.
- Still the same concept as an action hack and slash game, but with small rpg elements, such as leveling up, acquiring skills as well as gear.
- New gear: Earn gold by killing enemies to purchase and equip better gear.
- Ragdolls
- Blood
- Destructible environments
- Defeat your enemies and defend important areas to win.
- Added achievements.
That's it for now. I plan on improving and update the game a lot, so stay tuned lol.
Enjoy and have a good one.
