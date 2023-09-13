 Skip to content

Medieval Arms update for 13 September 2023

Patch 1.1.9

Patch 1.1.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Im happy to announce a new patch!
Since the games original release, i have been reworking the game a lot. I wanted to rework the game to fit my vision better and i have tried to accomplish that this time around.

  • Reworked the way the player feels and plays.
  • Updated the enemies and allies a lot.
  • Reworked the graphics.
  • Still the same concept as an action hack and slash game, but with small rpg elements, such as leveling up, acquiring skills as well as gear.
  • New gear: Earn gold by killing enemies to purchase and equip better gear.
  • Ragdolls
  • Blood
  • Destructible environments
  • Defeat your enemies and defend important areas to win.
  • Added achievements.

That's it for now. I plan on improving and update the game a lot, so stay tuned lol.
Enjoy and have a good one.

