Patch 1.1.9

Im happy to announce a new patch!

Since the games original release, i have been reworking the game a lot. I wanted to rework the game to fit my vision better and i have tried to accomplish that this time around.

Reworked the way the player feels and plays.

Updated the enemies and allies a lot.

Reworked the graphics.

Still the same concept as an action hack and slash game, but with small rpg elements, such as leveling up, acquiring skills as well as gear.

New gear: Earn gold by killing enemies to purchase and equip better gear.

Ragdolls

Blood

Destructible environments

Defeat your enemies and defend important areas to win.

Added achievements.

That's it for now. I plan on improving and update the game a lot, so stay tuned lol.

Enjoy and have a good one.