Precursors: Armored Angels update for 13 September 2023

Graphical improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Tutor Kassandra has a nicer appearance.
  • Tooltips on the mech's information panel appear immediately when you hover over them with the mouse.
  • The text size of tutorials and related buttons have been reduced.
  • The visibility of the fields into which the mech can move during combat has been improved.

At the moment we are 2 steps further than planned with this project and it is complete for us and we are mainly planning translations and the drop phase in combat when the player has more than 3 mechs.

Thank you for purchasing the game so that we can improve its quality with your purchases.

Changed files in this update

Precursors: Armored Angels Content Depot 1796101
