- Improved weapon accuracy by 30%
- Fixed: vehicle weapons may start firing on Server after spawning
- Fixed stats not showing up on profile for some players
Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising update for 13 September 2023
Update Notes: v0.5.2f1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2279581
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2279582
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update