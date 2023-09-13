v3.4.0 is live with revamped hit detection, reduced latency, and more!

CHANGELOG - v3.4.0
- Hit detection has been revamped for Dedicated Servers running in Authoritative mode. When playing in a server in this mode, hits are validated by the server instead of by peers. Player-hosted servers and Dedicated Servers running in Witness mode will continue to run the "democratic" hit detection system.
- Dedicated Servers can opt in to running Authoritative mode by adding this command line argument when you launch your server: --hitdetectionmode "authoritative".
- In the server browser, you'll now see the current map name and server type. Player-hosted, Dedicated (W) for Witness mode, and Dedicated (A) for Authoritative mode.
- Bandwidth reduced on all networked player objects (head, hands, play area, etc...) by 40%, resulting in lower latency when viewing another player's avatar.
- When playing in servers running in Authoritative mode, you'll also see projectiles from other players synced much closer to the position of the projectile on the shooter's client, along with other projectile consistency updates.
- Quest performance increased by ~15fps on average. This required an upgrade of our Unity version which can come with some side effects - so be on the lookout for bugs.
- 2D Simulator, which is used for casting, has once again been updated as part of the Unity upgrade. It has new controls. I'm sorry.
