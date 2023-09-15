 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Adventures of Bluke Bifton update for 15 September 2023

Champion of the Arcade (v1.1) is OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 12174793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Extremely shiny news, Isle of Flungo residents... Version 1.1, “Champion of the Arcade,” is out now!

Here’s a little trailer going over all of the new features, dutifully narrated by our wondrous host Quinston Boff. Full patch notes below!

At his insistence, here’s a few words from Quinston himself: “A brand-newest, glimmering update has arrived, friend! ...Quickly! Vacuum the download into your computer, and retrieve the slicing-edge content!”
...Thanks, Quinston.

One last thing - if you’re reading this during the first week of this update’s launch (that’s September 15th - September 22nd), you can grab the game at a 25% off discount to celebrate! Tell your friends! Tell your enemies! Or tell no one!

Enjoy the new stuff!

Version 1.1 patch notes:

  • Hard modes have been added to Burgertron, The Trampoline Act, Gusk City Showdown, and Beast Chase, each with new challenges and leaderboards

  • A secret top-tier medal has been added for all difficulties... Quinston demands perfection!

  • Touched-up arcade UI elements

  • Added new Quinston arcade lines

  • Updated the main menu parallax effect

  • Added a version number to the chapters screen

  • A familiar name has appeared on one of the leaderboards... Can you beat his score?

  • Fixed the “You” tab not working properly for leaderboards

  • Fixed the skip prompt not displaying properly in the story credits sequence

  • Fixed pie chart stat text being incorrect offset under 10%

  • Fixed point & click SFX playing incorrectly during loading and transitions

  • Fixed missing font symbol in one of Hugo’s, uh, “going away” scenes

  • Fixed Knucklenuts car projectiles from being despawned early

  • Removed an unintended clickable mask from the arcade points bar

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1210471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link