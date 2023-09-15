Champion of the Arcade (v1.1) is OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 12174793 · Last edited 15 September 2023 – 21:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Extremely shiny news, Isle of Flungo residents... Version 1.1, “Champion of the Arcade,” is out now!

Here’s a little trailer going over all of the new features, dutifully narrated by our wondrous host Quinston Boff. Full patch notes below!

At his insistence, here’s a few words from Quinston himself: “A brand-newest, glimmering update has arrived, friend! ...Quickly! Vacuum the download into your computer, and retrieve the slicing-edge content!”

...Thanks, Quinston.

One last thing - if you’re reading this during the first week of this update’s launch (that’s September 15th - September 22nd), you can grab the game at a 25% off discount to celebrate! Tell your friends! Tell your enemies! Or tell no one!

Enjoy the new stuff!

Version 1.1 patch notes: