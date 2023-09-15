Champion of the Arcade (v1.1) is OUT NOW!

Extremely shiny news, Isle of Flungo residents... Version 1.1, “Champion of the Arcade,” is out now!
Here’s a little trailer going over all of the new features, dutifully narrated by our wondrous host Quinston Boff. Full patch notes below!
At his insistence, here’s a few words from Quinston himself: “A brand-newest, glimmering update has arrived, friend! ...Quickly! Vacuum the download into your computer, and retrieve the slicing-edge content!”
...Thanks, Quinston.
One last thing - if you’re reading this during the first week of this update’s launch (that’s September 15th - September 22nd), you can grab the game at a 25% off discount to celebrate! Tell your friends! Tell your enemies! Or tell no one!
Enjoy the new stuff!
Version 1.1 patch notes:
-
Hard modes have been added to Burgertron, The Trampoline Act, Gusk City Showdown, and Beast Chase, each with new challenges and leaderboards
-
A secret top-tier medal has been added for all difficulties... Quinston demands perfection!
-
Touched-up arcade UI elements
-
Added new Quinston arcade lines
-
Updated the main menu parallax effect
-
Added a version number to the chapters screen
-
A familiar name has appeared on one of the leaderboards... Can you beat his score?
-
Fixed the “You” tab not working properly for leaderboards
-
Fixed the skip prompt not displaying properly in the story credits sequence
-
Fixed pie chart stat text being incorrect offset under 10%
-
Fixed point & click SFX playing incorrectly during loading and transitions
-
Fixed missing font symbol in one of Hugo’s, uh, “going away” scenes
-
Fixed Knucklenuts car projectiles from being despawned early
-
Removed an unintended clickable mask from the arcade points bar
Changed files in this update