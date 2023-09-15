 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ANOTHER EDEN update for 15 September 2023

Ver 3.2.100 Wanderer in the Binding Night: Edge of the Vortex

Share · View all patches · Build 12174741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Encounters

Character Encounter

Update Information

The app must be updated to version 3.2.100.

Episode

・Added Episode: Wanderer in the Binding Night new content "Edge of the Vortex."

Starting Location: Arat: Maze Village
※The Episode: Wanderer in the Binding Night subquest "Blackbird" must be cleared.

Episode Characters

・Added new maps and areas

Encounters

・Another Style Medea... Melody's Another Style is available.

・Fateful Encounter Another Style Medea is available (Paid, 3 Times Max)

・Fateful Encounter Inverse Whirl Edition is available (Paid, 2 Times Max)
　*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.
[table][tr][th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter[/th][/tr]
[tr][td]Melody Another Style (Medea)[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]Heena Another Style (Jorurihime)[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]Garambarrel Another Style (Ymir)[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]Biaka Another Style (Rose Unseen)[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]Soira Another Style (Aristocrat)[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]Yipha Another Style (Juno)[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]Cyan Scyther[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]Kikyo Another Style (Transporter)[/td][/tr]
[tr][td]Tsukiha Extra Style (Shinatsuhime)[/td][/tr][/table]
・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Identified Issues

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.
　Correct: —9/25(UTC) x1
　*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 3.2.100.
・When using certain skills with an additional effect while Lunatic is active, if Lunatic is dispelled during the turn, the additional effects may still activate.

Fixed Issues

・Text and display issues.
・Other small issues.

Changed files in this update

ANOTHER EDEN Depot Depot 1252601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link