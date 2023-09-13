Game Breaking Bugs Squashed

Two very big game breaking bugs were found and fixed:\
-Some of the levels would reset after leaving the level. This is against how the game is supposed to flow.
-The pause functionality would lock the player in place. Causing the game to have to be reset.
Here's a list of some of the other changes in this update:
-_Small _change to the NPCs and their dialog
-_Minor _music and aesthetic changes
-Lowered NPC audio "typing sound"
-Lowered footstep audio
-_Small _environmental/collider improvements
Changed files in this update