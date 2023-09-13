 Skip to content

Alien Life Lab update for 13 September 2023

Game Breaking Bugs Squashed

13 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Two very big game breaking bugs were found and fixed:\
-Some of the levels would reset after leaving the level. This is against how the game is supposed to flow.

-The pause functionality would lock the player in place. Causing the game to have to be reset.

Here's a list of some of the other changes in this update:
-_Small _change to the NPCs and their dialog
-_Minor _music and aesthetic changes
-Lowered NPC audio "typing sound"
-Lowered footstep audio
-_Small _environmental/collider improvements

