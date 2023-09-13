Game Breaking Bugs Squashed

Two very big game breaking bugs were found and fixed:\

-Some of the levels would reset after leaving the level. This is against how the game is supposed to flow.

-The pause functionality would lock the player in place. Causing the game to have to be reset.

Here's a list of some of the other changes in this update:

-_Small _change to the NPCs and their dialog

-_Minor _music and aesthetic changes

-Lowered NPC audio "typing sound"

-Lowered footstep audio

-_Small _environmental/collider improvements