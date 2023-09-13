Outpost: Kingdoms is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 12173062 · Last edited 13 September 2023 – 08:52:04 UTC by Wendy

Outpost Kingdoms is now available for purchase!

You can check out the trailer here!

If you'd rather do some reading, here's a list of the new features:

A whole new tier of buildings, including the Lectern, Lightning Scion and Gilded Cannon

Fight new monsters and bosses in Chapter 3. Maybe even some dragons?!

Make new combos and optimize your base with the Spinners and Large Aura's such as the Telescope and Burning Sword buildings.

Craft your own sword and start fighting from up close!

Unlock a new end-game with Eternal Items

Buy unique bonuses from cross-kingdom traders

240 New upgrades

Each run takes place in a different Kingdom, with different properties

Unlock the Season Picker!

Wear fancy new capes

Unlock new Customization Perks

Become rich by mining pure Gold

Craft Mythic Items!

To celebrate, there are also a few smaller changes that come along with the release patch.

Balance

Steam Engine

Cost: 4 Wood, 9 Stone -> 4 Wood, 8 Stone

Other