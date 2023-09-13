 Skip to content

Outpost update for 13 September 2023

Outpost: Kingdoms is out!

Outpost update for 13 September 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Outpost Kingdoms is now available for purchase!

You can check out the trailer here!

If you'd rather do some reading, here's a list of the new features:

  • A whole new tier of buildings, including the Lectern, Lightning Scion and Gilded Cannon
  • Fight new monsters and bosses in Chapter 3. Maybe even some dragons?!
  • Make new combos and optimize your base with the Spinners and Large Aura's such as the Telescope and Burning Sword buildings.
  • Craft your own sword and start fighting from up close!
  • Unlock a new end-game with Eternal Items
  • Buy unique bonuses from cross-kingdom traders
  • 240 New upgrades
  • Each run takes place in a different Kingdom, with different properties
  • Unlock the Season Picker!
  • Wear fancy new capes
  • Unlock new Customization Perks
  • Become rich by mining pure Gold
  • Craft Mythic Items!

To celebrate, there are also a few smaller changes that come along with the release patch.

Balance

Steam Engine
  • Cost: 4 Wood, 9 Stone -> 4 Wood, 8 Stone

Other

  • Outpost is now available in German! Thanks to McVizn!
  • Added a new item effect that increases weapon armor penetration
  • Added a new bonus item effect that allows you to fast forward nights that you haven't beaten yet
  • Added a bunch of new character colors, skin colors and shrine colors
  • Changed up how the main menu looks

