Outpost: Kingdoms is out!

Outpost Kingdoms is now available for purchase!
You can check out the trailer here!
If you'd rather do some reading, here's a list of the new features:
- A whole new tier of buildings, including the Lectern, Lightning Scion and Gilded Cannon
- Fight new monsters and bosses in Chapter 3. Maybe even some dragons?!
- Make new combos and optimize your base with the Spinners and Large Aura's such as the Telescope and Burning Sword buildings.
- Craft your own sword and start fighting from up close!
- Unlock a new end-game with Eternal Items
- Buy unique bonuses from cross-kingdom traders
- 240 New upgrades
- Each run takes place in a different Kingdom, with different properties
- Unlock the Season Picker!
- Wear fancy new capes
- Unlock new Customization Perks
- Become rich by mining pure Gold
- Craft Mythic Items!
To celebrate, there are also a few smaller changes that come along with the release patch.
Balance
Steam Engine
- Cost: 4 Wood, 9 Stone -> 4 Wood, 8 Stone
Other
- Outpost is now available in German! Thanks to McVizn!
- Added a new item effect that increases weapon armor penetration
- Added a new bonus item effect that allows you to fast forward nights that you haven't beaten yet
- Added a bunch of new character colors, skin colors and shrine colors
- Changed up how the main menu looks
